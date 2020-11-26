Kapil Sharma Hits Back at Troll Suggesting He Might Be Arrested Like Bharti Singh in Drugs Case

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma lashed out publicly at a Twitter user for suggesting that Kapil can be taken into custody if he consumed drugs like his The Kapil Sharma Show co-star Bharti Singh.

Kapil was recently seen interacting with his fans on the social media platform when a user wrote: “Bharti ka kya haal hua? Tb jb tk pkdi nai gyi ..drugs nai leti thi.. Wo hi haal aapka h shayad jb tk pakde nai jao..no drugs @KapilSharmaK9”, which can be translated as “What happened to Bharti? Until she got caught, she said she did not take any drugs. I think the case is the same with you. Until you get caught, you will keep saying, ‘No drugs’”.

While celebrities often find themselves at the end of personal attacks on the internet and choose to turn a blind eye, Kapil did not shy away to take down the troll. He replied to the user and tweeted, “Pehle apne size ki shirt silwa mote (sic).”

However, Kapil soon deleted the tweet and it is no longer available his Twitter timeline.

For the unversed, the attacking tweet refers to the recent arrest of comedian Bharti Singh and her writer husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after raids and questioning with regards to storing and consuming marijuana or ganja.

NCB had recovered 86.5 gm ganja from the couple’s house in Andheri. Possessing small quantities (up to 1,000 gm) of ganja can lead to a jail term of up to six months and/ or fine of Rs 10,000. Bharti and Haarsh were sent to judicial remand tiil December 4 but then were granted bail by a Special NDPS court in Mumbai on November 23.

NCB raided the place working on a tip-off and the investigations are in line with the multiple raids that have been organised at people from the showbiz in the last few months. The central body has been probing the alleged drug case in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.