Kapil Sharma Hosts a Musical Evening with Sunidhi Chauhan, Mika Singh, Vishal Dadlani and More, See Pics

Kapil Sharma hosted a special musical evening with wife Ginni Chatrath, hosting some of the country’s biggest singers and musicians, including Shaan, Hariharan and Sukhwinder Singh.

News18.com

Updated:January 22, 2019, 12:58 PM IST
Kapil Sharma Hosts a Musical Evening with Sunidhi Chauhan, Mika Singh, Vishal Dadlani and More, See Pics
A file photo of Kapil Sharma.
Apart from his dead-pan humor, Kapil Sharma, the stand-up comedian, television presenter, actor and producer, is also known for having an ear for music. On his shows, Comedy Nights with Kapil, The Kapil Sharma Show and Family Time with Kapil, Kapil has, time and again, invited guests from the Indian music industry, shared stage with many of them on several occasions and made music buddies in the process.

Over the weekend, Sharma hosted a special musical evening with wife Ginni Chatrath. Attending the party were some of the country’s biggest singers and musicians, some of them his friends. Seen at Kapil’s party, were the likes of Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh, Mika Singh, Vishal Dadlani, Harshdeep Kaur, Sunidhi Chauhan, Raghav Sachar, Hariharan and many others.

Mika took to social media to share glimpses from the party, posting group pictures that show other guests, such as Shekhar Ravjiani and Anu Malik.



Zaalima singer Harshdeep Kaur too shared pictures with fellow singers on her Instagram account.



Kapil recently made a return to TV with the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

