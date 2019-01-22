English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kapil Sharma Hosts a Musical Evening with Sunidhi Chauhan, Mika Singh, Vishal Dadlani and More, See Pics
Kapil Sharma hosted a special musical evening with wife Ginni Chatrath, hosting some of the country’s biggest singers and musicians, including Shaan, Hariharan and Sukhwinder Singh.
A file photo of Kapil Sharma.
Loading...
Apart from his dead-pan humor, Kapil Sharma, the stand-up comedian, television presenter, actor and producer, is also known for having an ear for music. On his shows, Comedy Nights with Kapil, The Kapil Sharma Show and Family Time with Kapil, Kapil has, time and again, invited guests from the Indian music industry, shared stage with many of them on several occasions and made music buddies in the process.
Over the weekend, Sharma hosted a special musical evening with wife Ginni Chatrath. Attending the party were some of the country’s biggest singers and musicians, some of them his friends. Seen at Kapil’s party, were the likes of Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh, Mika Singh, Vishal Dadlani, Harshdeep Kaur, Sunidhi Chauhan, Raghav Sachar, Hariharan and many others.
Mika took to social media to share glimpses from the party, posting group pictures that show other guests, such as Shekhar Ravjiani and Anu Malik.
Zaalima singer Harshdeep Kaur too shared pictures with fellow singers on her Instagram account.
Kapil recently made a return to TV with the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Over the weekend, Sharma hosted a special musical evening with wife Ginni Chatrath. Attending the party were some of the country’s biggest singers and musicians, some of them his friends. Seen at Kapil’s party, were the likes of Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh, Mika Singh, Vishal Dadlani, Harshdeep Kaur, Sunidhi Chauhan, Raghav Sachar, Hariharan and many others.
Mika took to social media to share glimpses from the party, posting group pictures that show other guests, such as Shekhar Ravjiani and Anu Malik.
Zaalima singer Harshdeep Kaur too shared pictures with fellow singers on her Instagram account.
Kapil recently made a return to TV with the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Paytm Republic Day Sale: Cashback on Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and More
- Nissan Kicks Compact SUV Launched in India for Rs 9.55 Lakh, to Rival Hyundai Creta and Mahindra XUV300
- Video of Sara Ali Khan and Malaika Arora Working Out Together is Breaking the Internet, Watch Here
- Janhvi Kapoor Gets Heavily Trolled for Flaunting Holographic Outfit Copied from International Brand
- France Fines Google €50 Million For Violating Data Privacy Rules As Defined by The GDPR
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results