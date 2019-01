Kapil Sharma Hosts a Musical Evening with Sunidhi Chauhan, Mika Singh, Vishal Dadlani and More, See Pics

Apart from his dead-pan humor, Kapil Sharma, the stand-up comedian, television presenter, actor and producer, is also known for having an ear for music. On his shows, Comedy Nights with Kapil, The Kapil Sharma Show and Family Time with Kapil, Kapil has, time and again, invited guests from the Indian music industry, shared stage with many of them on several occasions and made music buddies in the process.Over the weekend, Sharma hosted a special musical evening with wife Ginni Chatrath. Attending the party were some of the country’s biggest singers and musicians, some of them his friends. Seen at Kapil’s party, were the likes of Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh, Mika Singh, Vishal Dadlani, Harshdeep Kaur, Sunidhi Chauhan, Raghav Sachar, Hariharan and many others.Mika took to social media to share glimpses from the party, posting group pictures that show other guests, such as Shekhar Ravjiani and Anu Malik.Zaalima singer Harshdeep Kaur too shared pictures with fellow singers on her Instagram account.Kapil recently made a return to TV with the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.Follow @News18Movies for moreCatch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.