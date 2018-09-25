English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Is Kapil Sharma in a Bangalore Rehab Centre on Twinkle Khanna’s Recommendation?
Kapil Sharma is reportedly in an ayurvedic ashram in Karnataka, trying to learn to stay away from alcohol.
Once hailed as the undisputed king of comedy in India, Kapil Sharma is currently recuperating in a rehab centre in Bangalore.
Determined to make a comeback with a new show sooner than later, comedian Kapil Sharma is currently in a Bangalore rehab centre trying to get off alcoholism.
“Kapil is off drinks and he needs to lose at least 15 kgs. He is at an ayurvedic ashram in Bengaluru for two weeks. He returns to Mumbai on October 28 to start preparing for his show,” Bollywood Hungama quoted a source close to Kapil.
According to the report, the comedian, who enjoyed superstardom with his shows Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show got the idea of enrolling in a rehab from Twinkle Khanna’s latest book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving.
One of Kapil’s friends told Bollywood Hungama, “He went to the same ashram a year ago left the course incomplete and began drinking again. This time he is determined to sweat it out at the ashram because, as Kapil says, Akshay Paaji’s wife has recommended the treatment.”
Kapil’s career spiraled downhill ever since his ugly mid-air spat with comedian Sunil Grover made headlines. Post the fight and owing to Kapil’s unprofessionalism, the weekend show’s TRP plummeted and so did his goodwill, resulting in it suddenly getting cancelled. Kapil tried to make a comeback earlier this year through Family Time With Kapil Sharma. However, it had to be discontinued after only three episodes owing to poor content and pitiable viewership.
As Kapil continues to struggle with his health and return on TV, Sunil Grover will soon be seen on the 70mm screen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s much-awaited film Patakha.
