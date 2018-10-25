English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kapil Sharma is Almost Unrecognisable in This Throwback Pic
Kapil Sharma walked down the memory lane and shared two pictures from his past.
(Image: AFP)
Loading...
Kapil Sharma is on a nostalgic trip. On Wednesday, he walked down the memory lane and shared two pictures from his past. In one of the pictures, he's seen sharing a good laugh with his friends while the other is a selfie with Aamir Khan from the success party of Dangal.
In the group picture, he can be seen with singer-composer Arvinder Singh, musician Teji Sandhu and another friend Dinesh Kumar as they hang out together in Delhi. It is difficult to recognise the comedian in the photo.
Take a look at the pictures:
Last week, Kapil confirmed that he will be tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12, this year. He will also host a reception in Mumbai on December 14.
"We wanted to keep it a low key. But Ginni is the only daughter in her family. Her folks wanted the wedding to be on a lavish scale. And I completely understand their sentiments. My mother also wants the wedding to be lavish," said Kapil confirming the news to IANS.
Kapil said though the wedding date was fixed long back, he decided to keep mum due to the promotions of his maiden production Son Of Manjeet Singh.
"For the past few weeks, I've been promoting my Punjabi film. I didn't want to talk about the wedding during the promotions, although the media repeatedly kept asking," he said.
Meanwhile, he also confirmed that he will be making a comeback on TV with the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.
Follow @news18movies for more
In the group picture, he can be seen with singer-composer Arvinder Singh, musician Teji Sandhu and another friend Dinesh Kumar as they hang out together in Delhi. It is difficult to recognise the comedian in the photo.
Take a look at the pictures:
Last week, Kapil confirmed that he will be tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12, this year. He will also host a reception in Mumbai on December 14.
"We wanted to keep it a low key. But Ginni is the only daughter in her family. Her folks wanted the wedding to be on a lavish scale. And I completely understand their sentiments. My mother also wants the wedding to be lavish," said Kapil confirming the news to IANS.
Kapil said though the wedding date was fixed long back, he decided to keep mum due to the promotions of his maiden production Son Of Manjeet Singh.
"For the past few weeks, I've been promoting my Punjabi film. I didn't want to talk about the wedding during the promotions, although the media repeatedly kept asking," he said.
Meanwhile, he also confirmed that he will be making a comeback on TV with the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- From Venue to Guest List, All About Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Wedding
- Meghan Markle Doesn't Remove Price Tag of Her Dress on Royal Visit, Internet has Field Day
- Upcoming Tata Harrier SUV Undergoes Handling Tests at NATRAX - See Video
- Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days Sale Live: How to Buy Nokia 6.1 Plus For Rs 999
- Four Female Umpires Part of Officials Team for Women’s World T20 in November
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...