Kapil Sharma is Almost Unrecognisable in This Throwback Pic

Kapil Sharma walked down the memory lane and shared two pictures from his past.

News18.com

Updated:October 25, 2018, 1:49 PM IST
(Image: AFP)
Kapil Sharma is on a nostalgic trip. On Wednesday, he walked down the memory lane and shared two pictures from his past. In one of the pictures, he's seen sharing a good laugh with his friends while the other is a selfie with Aamir Khan from the success party of Dangal.

In the group picture, he can be seen with singer-composer Arvinder Singh, musician Teji Sandhu and another friend Dinesh Kumar as they hang out together in Delhi. It is difficult to recognise the comedian in the photo.

Take a look at the pictures:



View this post on Instagram

#memories with @_aamirkhan #dangalsuccessparty

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) on



Last week, Kapil confirmed that he will be tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12, this year. He will also host a reception in Mumbai on December 14.

"We wanted to keep it a low key. But Ginni is the only daughter in her family. Her folks wanted the wedding to be on a lavish scale. And I completely understand their sentiments. My mother also wants the wedding to be lavish," said Kapil confirming the news to IANS.

Kapil said though the wedding date was fixed long back, he decided to keep mum due to the promotions of his maiden production Son Of Manjeet Singh.

"For the past few weeks, I've been promoting my Punjabi film. I didn't want to talk about the wedding during the promotions, although the media repeatedly kept asking," he said.

Meanwhile, he also confirmed that he will be making a comeback on TV with the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

