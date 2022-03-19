Kapil Sharma Is Food Delivery Rider in Leaked Pic from Nandita Das' Film Set; Comedian Reacts

After winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007, Kapil Sharma has undeniably made his own identity with his versatile talents. Be it stand-up comedy, singing, or acting, the multitalented star can rock every role he picks. Currently, the ace comedian is shooting for his next film, helmed by actress and filmmaker Nandita Das in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. In his upcoming film, Kapil will be seen playing a character of a food delivery boy. Now, a fan on Friday shared a picture of the Firangi actor sitting on a bike, wearing an orange T-shirt and carrying a delivery bag on his back.

And after looking at the picture, we are suggesting the comedy king add chameleon with his name because he has really got under the skin of a delivery boy and looks unrecognizable in the picture, which has come forth. Undoubtedly, Kapil enjoys a legion of fan following and looking at the picture, it appears that people have recognised him in the traffic. While sharing the picture, the fan wrote, “Sir ji, main aaj aapko live dekhliya (Today I saw you in person).” The post grabbed Kapil’s attention, as he also acknowledged the tweet and sarcastically wrote, “Kisi ko batana mat (Don’t tell anyone else about it).” Check out Kapil Sharma’s picture as a delivery boy here:

Kisi ko batana mat https://t.co/3rCAjuPKva— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2022

While praising the comedian for amazingly adapting the character of a delivery ride, one user commented, “Main Kapil ko dhund raha tha isme? Swiggy wala banda Kapil nikla (I was trying to find Kapil in the picture but then I realised that he is dressed like a food delivery person).” Another surprised user wrote, “Yeh toh sach mein Kapil hai (He is Kapil for real).” A third user sarcastically wrote, “Dusra kaam dhund liya kya sir (Sir have you found a new profession for yourself)?” While a fourth user joked, “Part time job krte hua kapil paji (Kapil paji is doing his part-time job).”

Two days back on March 17, Kapil and Nandita met Odisha’s chief minister Naveen Patnaik. The comedian dropped a series of pictures on his social media, and wrote, “It was a pleasure meeting the honorable CM of Odisha Shri Naveen Patnaik ji thank you for the wonderful hospitality and making us feel at home your heart is as beautiful like your state Odisha will stay in my heart forever #Gratitude special thanks to Nandita Das Official for introducing me to the beautiful culture and traditions of Odisha in detail just like you do in your movies.”

