Kapil Sharma is Genuine, Many People Have Used His Show To Become Actor, Writer, Says Sunil Pal

It would be difficult to speak about the rise of Kapil Sharma without looking back at the history of his fallouts. Over the last few years, the actor-comedian’s name has become synonymous with controversies. From his social-media posts to his laid-back behaviour and cancelling shoots, almost everything that he did faced a major backlash. It was only a few days ago that Kapil hit the headlines again after he went on an ugly, full-blown abusive rant on Twitter following Salman Khan’s conviction in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.While some have been heavily criticising the comedian for his wayward behaviour, his colleagues have come out in support of him saying that he should be given some space.Defending Kapil’s recent act, comedian Sunil Pal, best known for winning season one of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, told News18.com, “Kapil has always been someone who has brought smiles upon millions of faces and now when he is going through a bad phase and need us by his side, we as an audience should support him. We shouldn’t escalate his problems by talking or writing crap about him.”Last week, Kapil had filed a police complaint against his former managers Preeti and Neeti Simoes and a journalist, who heads an entertainment website, for defaming him in digital media.Talking about the same, Pal, who has shared a stage with Kapil a couple of times, said, “I feel that he had been provoked. Otherwise, he would not have reacted that way (abusive rant on Twitter). Yes, I agree that he shouldn’t have used that language but I just want to say that koi kitna tolerate karega kisi cheez ki bhi limit hoti hai. That person (journalist) was after his life.”Pal continued: “Kapil is a very down-to-earth person and extremely polite. He respects his seniors a lot. I don’t know why he is being portrayed arrogant. He is nothing like that. Whatever happening with him is extremely upsetting for all of us.”At the time of his fallout with Sunil Grover, many people had began to wonder if success had really gone to Kapil’s head. The Firangi star was also mercilessly trolled on social media over the incident. However, Pal thinks people have used Kapil and his stardom in order to get more work, saying, “Many people have betrayed him in the past. All those people had used his popularity and his show in order to become an actor or a producer or writer. Uske baad sab chale gaye. They abused him, said hundreds of things against him and then went on to do other shows. Some people say that he has a lot of tantrums, I want to ask them, ‘Which star doesn’t have?’ Every third person has tantrums these days. Kapil is being targeted over and over again for no reason.”