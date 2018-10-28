GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Kapil Sharma is Returning to TV With The Kapil Sharma Show on This Date; Find Out

Kapil Sharma was surrounded by controversies around his temperament and love life, when he vanished from the small screen abruptly earlier this year.

News18.com

Updated:October 28, 2018, 5:32 PM IST
A file photo of comedian Kapil Sharma
Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to make a come back on TV with the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The show will make a grand re-entry on Sony TV on November 25, reports Bollywood Hungama.

"We are all working towards a 25 November start. We want it to be a Diwali gift for Kapil’s fans. However, if we don’t meet the 25 November deadline, we will start on 11 December for sure," a source close to the team told the portal.

Recently, in one of his tweets, Kapil revealed that he was looking forward to starting the shoot of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

“Back in mumbai after one and a half month.. now it’s time to make you people laugh with the new season of #TKSS," he wrote at the time.

Kapil had been struggling to get back to his work since his show Family Time With Kapil Sharma was taken off-air after only two episodes.

Recently, Kapil also confirmed that he is set to start another chapter of his life by getting married to his longtime girlfriend, Ginni Chatrath. The couple will get married in Jalandhar on December 12 and will host a reception in Mumbai on December 14.

Kapil said though the wedding date was fixed long back, he decided to keep mum due to the promotions of his maiden production Son Of Manjeet Singh.

The comedian was surrounded by controversies around his temperament and love life, when he vanished from the small screen abruptly earlier this year.


