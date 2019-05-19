Kapil Sharma is the Most Viewed Stand-up Comedian in India and Abroad

View this post on Instagram

It’s a proud moment for all of us. We congratulate the King Of Comedy @kapilsharma for being recognised as one of the most viewed stand-up comedians in India and abroad and promoting animal rights by World Book Of Records. #TheKapilSharmaShow @kapilsharma @kikusharda @chandanprabhakar @krushna30 @bharti.laughterqueen @sumonachakravarti @rochellerao @edwardsonnenblick @banijayasia @archanapuransingh @001danishkhan