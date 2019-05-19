English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kapil Sharma is the Most Viewed Stand-up Comedian in India and Abroad
The honour was feted on the comedian-actor by the World book of Records London.
A file photo of Kapil Sharma.
Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has been acknowledged as the most viewed stand-up comedian in India and abroad by the World book of Records London.
"It's a proud moment for all of us. We congratulate the king of comedy, Kapil, for being recognised as one of the most viewed stand-up comedians in India and abroad and for promoting animal rights by World Book Of Records," read a post on the official Twitter page of Sony TV.
Having starting his career as a stand-up comedian, Kapil initially performed on several comedy shows . But it was his separate show Comedy Nights With Kapil which brought him immense fame.
Not only comedy, Kapil tried his hand at acting with Bollywood films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi. The 38-year-old is currently hosting The Kapil Sharma Show on television.
On Kapil's achievement, social media users including his friend and colleague Kiku Sharda took to social media to congratulate him.
Kiku, also a comedian, said he is "proud" of Kapil.
