Kapil Sharma Joins OTT Bandwagon with Netflix Venture

After teasing fans that he has an 'auspicious news' in store for them, Kapil Sharma has shared a teaser video of his upcoming Netflix project. With this new venture, the comedy king has finally ventured into the digital space after entertaining fans on TV shows and films.

Kapil shared a teaser video of his upcoming project and wrote on social media, "This is the auspicious news. Don’t believe rumours guys, only believe me, I’m coming to @netflix_in (sic)." Although it is unclear at the moment if the project is a comedy special, series or film.

In the short, funny clip, he is seen practicing saying the word 'auspicious' correctly in front of the camera. In doing this, he takes a dig at his own English speaking skills. Watch Kapil's new show announcement here, all set to premiere on Netflix soon.

Meanwhile, he will continue hosting The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV with the likes of Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Sumona Chakravarti.