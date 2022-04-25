Kapil Sharma Jokes About Nawazuddin Siddiqui's New 'White House': 'Do You Feel Like I'm President?'

Bollywood Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new house, ‘Nawab’ in Versova, has been the talk of the town ever since it got completed earlier this year. It took three years to be built. His house looks opulent with elegant intricate design and tastefully done interiors. Nawazuddin previously gave a glimpse of his house to his fans on Instagram. Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “A good actor can never be a bad human because it’s his inner purity that brings out the good act….”

Well, in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, comedian Kapil Sharma will additionally talk about Nawazuddin’s new all-white house. Kapil Sharma will be welcoming the cast of Heropanti 2 to the show. In the video shared by Sony Entertainment, the comedian will be seen interacting with Bollywood stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tiger Shroff, and Tara Sutaria.

In the promo clip, the comedian can be heard saying, “Nawazuddin bhai ne haal he mein kaamal ka bungalow banaya hai poora white colour. Kabhi jab andar baithe hote ho ghar ke toh feeling nahi aati ki apun he president hai (Nawazuddin has recently got an amazing all-white bungalow made, just like the White House. While sitting inside your home, do you ever feel like you are the president).” The comedian added, “Banda nayi shirt bhi silwa lena agar white colour ki toh sambhal ke rehta hai ki gandi na ho jaye. Toh aapne safed bungalow banaya hai toh kya aap kabootar udaane jate hai chatt pe (When someone buys a new white shirt, they stay very careful with that. Do you ever go to your terrace to shoo away pigeons)?” Kapil’s comment left the actor in splits.

On the work front, Heropanti 2 is written by Rajat Arora, with music by AR Rahman, and is all set to release in theatres on April 29.

