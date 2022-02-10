Kapil Sharma Kisses Ginni Chatrath at Gehraiyaan Screening; Fans Joke 'Inspired By Deepika Padukone'

Kapil Sharma and Deepika Padukone share a great bond. The actor-comedian has often expressed his fondness for the Bollywood star on his talk show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. So it wasn’t surprising when Kapil was spotted at the screening of Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film ‘Gehraiyaan’.

Kapil Sharma arrived with his wife Ginni Chatrath at the screening and greeted paparazzi stationed outside. Kapil even kissed Ginni on her cheek while they were posing for the cameras. His sweet gesture has been all over the internet. While a section of the internet is jokingly taking a dig at Kapil for forgetting Deepika, others are saying that Kapil is inspired by Deepika’s bold avatar in Gehraiyaan, referring to the actress’ kiss scenes with her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi in the film.

(All photos by Viral Bhayani)

Apart from Deepika and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Gehraiyaan stars Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, who made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The romantic drama has been directed by Shakun Batra and produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Jouska Films and Viacom18 Studios. It will release on Amazon Prime on February 11.

The movie’s first trailer, which was launched last month, offers a look at the complicated and chaotic lives of four characters, played by Padukone, Chaturvedi, Panday and Karwa.

Earlier, Shakun Batra said that his film is quite different from past movies such as Shah Rukh Khan-Rani Mukherji’s “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna” and Yash Chopra’s 1976 feature “Kabhie Kabhie”, which also dealt with the theme of infidelity.

“In those films what always used to happen is we used to talk about finding a soul mate and then call it infidelity. I don’t think love stories or relationships happen like that. It is not infidelity under the garb of finding the one or finding the true love," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.