Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek and Team Are All Laughs as They Reach Canada, Fan Asks ‘Who Cracked the Joke?’

The Kapil Sharma Show has come to an end. The comedian, along with his team, is on a tour and has arrived at Vancouver in Canada. He took to his social media to share picture with the team.

Kapil was seen along with Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakroborty, Chandan Prabhakar, Rajiv Thakur and Kiku Sharda. In the caption he mentioned that it was hiswife Ginni who styled him, and also wrote, “Crew that laughs together stays together. Styled by – biwi @ginnichatrath.” See the pictures here:

Several celebs and fans commented on the post. Archana Puran Singh’s husband, actor Parmeet Sethi wrote, “Awesome guys!! All the best for the shows.” Singer Daler Mehndi said, “Love you.” Sophie Choudry dropped heart emoticons followed by an evil eye. Fans too were ecstatic. One fan commented in Hindi and asked who had cracked the joke that everyone is laughing on. Another commented, “Lagta hai paise advance me mil gya hai tabhi itni hasi aa rahi hai.” Many couldn’t recognise Chandu in his glam avatar, while another fan asked where Bharti Singh is.

Kapil Sharma had dropped a few pictures last night as well as he and the team embarked on the tour. Kapil had captioned the post as, “Flying to Vancouver now can’t wait to meet our lovely fans in canada “ Archana Puran Singh had commented on the pictures and wrote, “So so sooooo happy @kapilsharma @kikusharda @rajivthakur007 @chandanprabhakar @krushna30 @sumonachakravarti ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Looks like the funnnnn has already begunnnnn Here’s wishing you guys super duper shows and all the fans a fantabulous time watching you all live… the way I’ve been lucky to watch ! Mwah!”

Kapil Sharma recently wrapped up The Kapil Sharma Show to prepare for the Canada- US tour. Bharti Singh will not be a part of the tour. The comedian will next be seen in Nandita Das’ upcoming film where he will play a food delivery person.

