Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Nargis Fakhri are going to grace The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming film, Shiv Shastri Balboa. Now, a new promo has been released for the upcoming episode. It shows Kapil Sharma having fun with the cast of Shiv Shastri Balboa as he and his team shares hilarious anecdotes and joke with Nargis and Anupam Kher, leaving all in splits.

The promo opens with Kiku Sharda’s character talking to Anupam Kher. She tells Kher that she saw the promo where he’s searching for a ‘boxer’, just like her grandfather. Revealing the twist in it, she said that her grandfather put the boxer out to dry on the terrace but due to the heavy wind, it flew away. In another promo segment, Kapil pokes fun at Nargis’ accent and asks her to pronounce the title of the film. The actress has difficulty pronouncing the full name and eventually gives up. Not only that, but the comedian gives her a tongue twister to repeat after him. Nargis leaves everyone in splits as she fails to do it.

Earlier, Anupam Kher shared a string of pictures from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. In the pictures, the actor was seen posing with the comedian and the whole team of his film Shiv Shastri Balboa. Sharing the pictures, Anupam wrote, “Thank you dearest Kapil Sharma for your love, warmth and appreciation at your show for the promotions of our upcoming movie Shiv Shastri Balboa."

Helmed by Ajayan Venugopalan, the film also stars Jugal Hansraj, Sharib Hashmi, Anil Joesph and Josh Elliott Pickel in pivotal roles. It revolves around Shiv Shastri, an Indian retiree and Rocky movie fan, who moves to the United States and ends up on an unexpected road trip through the American heartland, learning that it’s never too late to reinvent yourself.

Meanwhile, several celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, and Parineeti Chopra among others have also graced The Kapil Sharma Show in the past to promote their films.

