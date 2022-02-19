Kapil Sharma Leaves Madhuri Dixit in Splits As He Asks Her 'When Dr. Nene Said I Love You...'

Whenever celebrities grace The Kapil Sharma Show, the ace comedian makes sure that they are having the time of their life. Apart from cracking back-to-back jokes, Kapil Sharma never misses an opportunity to take a dig at the celebrities. This time, the comedian welcomed Bollywood’s ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl Madhuri Dixit. She will be next seen in the web series The Fame Game. She was joined by Sanjay Kapoor and others. And, then Kapil cracked a joke. He said, “it is impossible for a common man to handle their heartbeat and maybe that is the reason why the actress married a cardiologist."

Then Kapil jokingly asked Madhuri about her first meeting with her husband Dr. Shriram Nene. The comedian said, “Jab Dr. Nene ne aapka pehli baar haath pakda, unhone ‘I love you’ bola tha ya unhone bola ‘Koi aur doctor bulao, meri dhadkan tez ho rahi hai’ (When Dr Nene first held your hand, did he say ‘I love you’ or did he say ‘Call another doctor, my heart is racing’)?” Listening to this the actress was left laughing out loud.

Advertisement

Sanjay Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit are coming back on screen after several years, and the duo is still remembered for their 1995 blockbuster film Raja. After flirting with the actress, the comedian turns to Sanjay and asks ‘if he even read the script of the show or did he signed the show because he heard Madhuri will be playing the role of his wife’, and listening to this Sanjay laughingly agrees with him. Watch the video here:

The official Instagram account of The Kapil Sharma Show also shared the promo of the upcoming show. In the video, one can see that Kapil welcomes Madhuri while singing her beautiful song Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai from her movie Hum Aapke Hai Koun, co-starring Salman Khan. “Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene ji aa rahi hain Kapil Sharma ke ghar, iss baar hasi ke saath deewangi bhi bolegi sar chadhkar!" (Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene is coming to Kapil Sharma’s house. This time, with laughter, insanity will also be doubled).

Madhuri is busy with promotions of The Fame Game, directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli. It will premiere on Netflix on February 25.

Tags: The Kapil Sharma Show, Madhuri Dixit, Kapil Sharma, Sanjay Kapoor, The Fame Game, Dr. Shriram Nene

https://www.dnaindia.com/television/report-madhuri-dixit-reacts-as-kapil-sharma-mocks-her-husband-dr-shriram-nene-watch-2935043

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.