Kapil Sharma Looks Almost Unrecognisable in Throwback Picture

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, who became a household name through his show Comedy Nights with Kapil, took to social media on May 12 to remember his younger days. Posting on Instagram, the 40-year-old recalled his university days with a throwback picture.

Posing with two of his colleagues by his side, Kapil looks almost unrecognisable in his clean-shaven face. In the caption, he revelaed the picture was clicked 23 years ago after he finished the performance of the play Azaadi. The play was a part of the youth festival of Shri Guru Nanak Dev University.

"Missing those days," said the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoonactor while remembering the good old times when "pockets were always empty but smile was always there."

The comedy legend is currently on a break to spend time with his family. Kapil, who is married to Ginni Chatrath, welcomed his baby boy Trishaan in February this year. The couple already has a daughter named Anayra who was born in December 2019, one year after their wedding in Jalandhar.

Kapil first rose to fame in 2007 after winning the popular stand-up comedy talent show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. The young comic then went on to win the six seasons of Comedy Circus that used to air on Sony TV.

In 2013, he hosted Comedy Nights with Kapil under his banner K9 Productions for Colors TV. The show cemented his position as the no. 1 comedy talk show host in India. Comedy Nights with Kapil garnered record-breaking viewership.

Kapil simultaneously made his Bollywood debut in 2015 with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon directed by Abbas Mastan. The comedy drama did not excite the critics but raked in a lot of money at the box office.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here