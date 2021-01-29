Kapil Sharma Looks Totally Unrecognisable as a Teenager in This Throwback Pic

Stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma recently shared a fond memory from the past. Kapil, on Friday, mined an old gem from his throwback archives. He shared the nostalgia-filled photo taken around 28 years ago. The image features a young Kapil with his brother during their childhood days. The actor and television presenter is barely recognisable in the photo from almost three decades ago.

Singer Mika Singh reacted to the photo and commented saying, "Shuru tau hi star ho bhaaji tussi (you have been a star from the beginning itself).” Filmmaker Milind Gadagkar also expressed his reaction and wrote in the comments section, "Whoa ! kya baat hai."

Kapil Sharma Shares Cute Video of Anayra Walking with Push Toy

Kapil Sharma got married to Ginni Chatrath in December 2018 as per Hindu and Sikh traditions. The couple became parents to their little daughter Anayra in December2019. The comedy star, during his recent interaction with fans on Twitter, confirmed that he and his wife are expecting their second child together. During a question-answer session on Thursday, Kapil stated that he will be taking a short break from his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show to welcome his "second baby." Kapil said that he is taking a break as he needs to be there at home with his wife during her final trimester.

The Kapil Sharma Show is expected to go off-air in February. The talk show host will return with his comedy after a "short break." The show resumed shooting in July after a break owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, several stars have graced the stage including Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, Sonu Sood, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, and many others. Earlier this year. Kapil announced a Netflix project that he will be a part of. He is also part of SonyLiv project Daadi Ki Shaadi.