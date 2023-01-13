Kapil Sharma Looks Uber Cool On His Super Bike, Fans Do 'Post Ka Postmortem'

Kapil Sharma has surely stepped up his fashion game in the last few months and his social media is proof. The comedian often shares pictures flaunting her uber-cool avatar and once again, he has managed to catch everyone’s attention with his dapper look.

On Friday, Kapil took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures in which he was seen posing with his bike. He sported black jeans with a matching t-shirt and layered it with a red jacket. He also wore goggles and kept a stern expression on his face. Sharing the clicks, Kapil sought suggestions for captions from his fans and wrote, “caption please". Check out Kapil Sharma’s post here:

However, Kapil Sharma’s fans took it as an opportunity to do ‘post ka postmortem’ and dropped hilarious comments. Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh shared that the pictures reminded him of the film series ‘Dhoom’. One of the fans wrote, “Bhai kiski shaadi mein ghus gaye ho". Another social media user shared, “College ke bhaar papa ki dilai hui nhi bike se ladkiyon ke saamne style maarte hue Kapil Sharma". A third user called Kapil, “Animated KGF Ka Ssta Rocky Bhai". “Aapko caption denge fir aap hame episode me daalenge," another comment read.

For the unversed, Post Ka Postmortem is a segment of The Kapil Sharma Show in which the comedian digs his guests’ social media posts and reads out loud funny comments on the same.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will welcome MasterChef India’s chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora. During the episode, the chefs will not only laugh out loud with the amusing antics of Kapil’s atrangi mohalla but will also share some interesting experiences about MasterChef India, their culinary career and their die-hard love for food.

