Kapil Sharma Looks Unrecognisable in His Old Throwback Picture, Image Goes Viral

One of the most loved comedians Kapil Sharma, who is known for his style of tickling funny bones of the audience looks completely unrecognisable in an old throwback picture that has been shared online. A page on Instagram that goes by the name "kapil.is.love" has shared this throwback picture of Kapil from his college days.

The caption of the post reads, “SUCCESS comes only to those who work HARD for it. Kapil Sharma Is Really an Inspiration For Millions. Picture of Kapil from his College Days. Thanks sir for inspiring millions of people with your hardwork and dedication. You are our IDOL in true sense. No matter what, we are here to SUPPORT u always. Keep entertaining us COMEDY KING. Love you so much sir.”

In the picture, the comedy king can be seen smiling as he poses for the camera holding a trophy. As soon as the picture was dropped, fans have poured in their love in the comment section. One fan wrote, “Aap bhote acha kaam karte ho sab ko hasate ho”, while another fan wrote, “Kapil paji to h hi super.”

Kapil himself is quite active on social media and often post pictures and videos of himself. He also shares glimpses from the set of the show. Earlier he shared a throwback picture from his early days in which he can be seen sitting with singer Neha Kakkar. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Identify the kids #throwback”.

The Kapil Sharma Show has gain immense popularity and love from the audience. However, sometimes the show lands into controversy. Recently #BoycottKapilSharmaShow was trending on social media after Kiku Sharda mocked a journalist on the show. The latest episode of the show had Manoj Bajpayee and Anubhav Sinha as guests and Kiku was seen dressed as a news anchor and hosted a show called 'Raddi News'.