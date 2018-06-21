Kapil Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in His Latest Public Appearance, Photos Go Viral

Kapil Sharma, who has been missing from the scene for quite some time, returned to Mumbai on Tuesday night. The actor-comedian was spotted at the airport with his pet, an adorable furry dog. Kapil was reportedly staying outside the country following his abusive rant on Twitter in April.Earlier, Kapil had informed his fans via a tweet that he had gained some weight, but would work hard to get back into shape. In April, Kapil made headlines drawing bad press when an audio call in which he was heard hurling abuses at a journalist, was made public. Many of his fans were shocked to see this side of their favourite entertainer.Last year, he had a mid-air fight with his colleague, comedian Sunil Grover. The fight led to a widely talked about controversy, after which they parted ways professionally from Comedy Nights With Kapil which had brought both of them unprecedented fame.Kapil also featured in films, but then returned to television with his new show Family Time With Kapil Sharma, which didn't get the expected response.