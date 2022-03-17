Kapil Sharma Meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik As He Visits State To Shoot His Next Movie

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma met Odisha’s Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday. He was accompanied by filmmaker Nandita Das. The comedian-actor was in Bhubaneshwar shooting for Nandita’s next film.

Kapil Sharma shared a few pictures from the meeting on his official social media handle. In one of the pictures, he was seen laughing whereas in another, Kapil and Nandita Das seem to be engrossed in a conversation with the Chief Minister. The CM also seems to have presented the two celebs with a special memento that would remind them of Odisha. Sharing the photos, Kapil Sharma wrote, “It was a pleasure meeting the honorable CM of Odisha Shri @Naveen_Odisha ji thank you for the wonderful hospitality n making us feel at home ❤️ your heart is as beautiful like your state ❤️ #Odisha will stay in my heart forever #Gratiude special thanks to @nanditadasofficial for introducing me to the beautiful culture n traditions of Odisha in detail just like you do in your movies ❤️ #beautiful #bhubaneswar #thecityoftemples .” See the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Reacting to the post, choreographer Mukti Mohan wrote, “Dher saari badhaaiyaan aur pyaar (Congratulations and Lots of love)! Proud of you Kapu Partner sky is the limit.”

For the unversed, In the Nandita Das film, Kapil Sharma will be portraying the character of a food delivery boy. The film was announced in February this year, and went on floors in the first week of March. During the announcement of the project, Nandita Das had shared why she chose Kapil as the actor in her film and said, “The film attempts to make visible what’s hidden in plain sight. And for this, the cast and crew have serendipitously come together. One day, Kapil Sharma popped up on my screen! I hadn’t seen his show, but I could see him wholly representing the ‘common man’, despite not being one anymore! I am certain he will surprise everyone including himself, with his natural candidness.”

The film also stars Sahana Goswami and Sayani Gupta. It will also mark Kapil’s comeback on the big screen after the 2017 film Firangi.

