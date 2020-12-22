Kapil Sharma Misses Paranthas and Butter for Breakfast, Tiger Shroff Posts Funny Comment

Comedy king Kapil Sharma seems to be on a mission to lose his weight to be as fit as possible and is maintaining his diet to do so. Kapil, on Tuesday morning, shared a picture of him while having his morning breakfast. In the picture, Kapil is looking not so happy with the platter on his plate.

‘Can’t smile with protein #salad, give me paranthas with butter n then see my happiness #shoot #shooting #somethingnew,” he wrote. Soon after, his industry friends rushed to the comment section reacting to Kapil's post. While Ravi Dubey posted clapping emojis, Tiger Shroff dropped a laughing emoticon. Whereas Balraj Syal offered him to come to his place and have some 'gobi parathans'.

What also caught everybody's attention is his caption which hints that the comedian is set to begin shooting for 'something new'.

While the actor is missing his paranthas and butter, his The Kapil Sharma Show co-star Sumona Chakravarti found the breakfast yummy and asked Kapil to get one for her on the set. Taking to the comment section, she wrote, “That looks yumm.. get me also one... main pohuch gayi set... come fast !!!”

Kapil is quite active on social media and has been treating his fans from behind the scenes video, where all the characters of TKSS can be seen having fun on the set during their rehearsal. Sharing a BTS video where he can be seen joking with his crew members, he wrote, “Behind the jokes with Kapil. coming soon!”

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Kapil recently celebrated his 2nd marriage anniversary with wife Ginni Chatrath on December 12. He is also a proud father of a baby girl named Anayra Sharma, who turned 1 on December 10. Taking to his social media handle, Kapil shared some adorable snaps of his little princess and thanked everyone for their love and blessings.

Are you excited about Kapil Sharma's new projects?