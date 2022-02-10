Kapil Sharma Mocks Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover: 'These People Drink Protein Shake on Suhag Raat'

It is going to be double dhamaka on The Kapil Sharma Show this Valentine’s weekend. On February 12, to celebrate the week of love, one of the hottest couples of Bollywood – Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu- will make an appearance on the show. And the next day, February 13 – the star cast of Badhaai Do, including Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar will grace the show. The promo of the episode featuring Karan and Bipasha opens with host Kapil Sharma singing a song – Jadu Hai Nasha Hai. During the interaction, Kapil asks the couple about the side effects of marriage, as they have been married for so long. Archana Puran Singh also pitched in and asked what issues does the couple fight over?

Karan jokingly replies that all fights take place because he makes mistakes. “I keep making new mistakes every day,” he said. On the other hand, Bipasha claimed “I don’t fight at all." To which, Karan said, “Ha, yeah bas danti hai (She just scolds me)." The actor’s innocent reply left Kapil, Bipasha, and the audience in splits. Take a look at the promo:

In another promo, Kapil was seen asking some questions from the couple, about each other. It will be interesting to watch you would answer all his bizarre questions correctly. Whether you are a Bipasha fan or not, you cannot deny that the actress’ peppy number – Beedi Jalaile, is still one of the popular songs at weddings, and parties. So, when the star is on the stage, how is it possible that Kapil’s team would miss the chance to make her groove to the beats of the track. Comedian Kiku Sharda is seen shaking a leg with Bipasha on the song. Kapil also mocks Karan and Bipasha, saying that had protein shakes during their wedding night.

In the next episode, Rajkummar and Bhumi along with director Harshvardhan Kulkarni will be gracing the sets to promote their upcoming film Badhaai Do. Some hilarious conversations and entertaining moments will make your Valentine’s weekend special.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.