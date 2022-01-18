Kapil Sharma Most Popular Non-Fiction Personality on Hindi TV: Ormax Media

Ormax Media, India’s only specialised media consulting firm, recently released various lists of the most popular personalities of the entertainment industry. The list consists of names of actors from the small screen as well as Tollywood and Bollywood.

In a recently released list of the most popular non-fiction personalities on Hindi television, Salman Khan has bagged second place. Comedy King Kapil Sharma has surprised everyone by taking the first position.

Take a look:

Ormax Characters India Loves: Most popular non-fiction personalities on Hindi television (Dec 2021) #OrmaxCIL pic.twitter.com/DHFlSHDpTp— Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) January 16, 2022

In the list, Kapil Sharma’s name is seen ahead of some popular celebs like Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Owing to the popularity among the masses of his comedy television show The Kapil Sharma Show, he begged the position.

Sharing the list Ormax India tweeted, “Ormax Characters India Loves: Most popular non-fiction personalities on Hindi television (Dec 2021) #OrmaxCIL.”

The list includes the name of television personalities who are most loved by the audience of Hindi television.

The rating agency tweeted the list on 16 December, showing veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan at number three, who remained in the headlines due to his popular television show Kaun Banega Crorepati, while the famous pair of Bigg Boss 15 Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are at fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Many netizens were all praises for Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra for making it to the list.

One fan said, “No Contestant of BB15 has achieved this position before Salman beside Karan Kundrra and I’m glad he has maintained his position in this monthly list #KaranKundrra #KKundrraSquad.”

Meanwhile, one praising Tejasswi and Karan said, “Oh my God! The Power Couple. Tejran.” Another user wrote, “Happiness is happening as well as irritation. Karan is an emotion. However, some have also questioned the authenticity of the rating of Ormax Media.

