Kapil Sharma Not Very Keen on Starting Shoot Just Yet, Says Bharti Singh

Laughter queen Bharti Singh has shed light on whether The Kapil Sharma Show is going to resume shooting soon. If yes, then when and how.

In an interaction, Bharti, who is part of the core team of performers on the celebrity chat show, revealed that host Kapil Sharma is not very keen on starting shoot just yet. "Still the situation is not right to start the shoot. Kapil bhai (sharma) is not very keen to start the shoot. He has requested to wait at least till June 30th because there is no point in starting the shoot now because the danger is still there. Nobody wants to risk the life of any staff member or anyone else. We have not been informed by the production house till now, but if they decide to start the shoot I will be the happiest," Bharti told a website.

One of the most loved and successful shows on air right now, The Kapil Sharma Show invites entertainment industry professionals for fun and candid conversations which is taped in front of live audience. Earlier, there have been reports of Kapil shooting for the show from home and also filming it without a studio audience.

Fans will have to wait for the next set of conversations to begin between the channel, team and crew about when The Kapil Sharma Show will resume shoot and be back on air after nearly close to three months of no new episodes.

