Kapil Sharma Offers to Pose Shirtless for Archana Puran Singh In Behind-the-scenes Video

Archana Puran Singh has treated her fans with yet another entertaining video. The actress often shares behind-the-scenes snippets from The Kapil Sharma Show sets. In her latest upload, Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh and Rochelle Rao can be seen caught in a conversation.

Archana approaches them as they gossip and chat with each other. Archana teased in Hindi, “What is happening with the women’s club? Come on, let’s gossip about others.” “The one making the video is the leader of the pack when it comes to gossiping,” quipped Bharti. The comedy star added that she, Sumona and Rochelle were discussing how young Archana looks with each passing day. She continued saying that the rest of them, on the other hand, are showing signs of ageing.

Just then Kapil enters and interrupts Archana by saying that she is only shooting the video to increase her followers on social media. Archana asks him why he was jealous, to which he responds with a joke. Kapil asks her to shoot him as well. He also asks her if he should pose shirtless to increase her number of followers by 700 overnight.

Archana then starts teasing Kapil about his belly, to which he replied, “I have just sucked in six kilos.”

Last week, Archana made another behind-the-scenes video from the sets. It was taken during the episode featuring the BellBottom team. In the video, Archana caught actor Akshay Kumar trying to play a prank on Vaani Kapoor by making her slip on a banana peel.

The Kapil Sharma Show returned to television with a new season in August. The previous season of the show went off air in February because the host, Kapil, took a paternity break. He spent time with his newborn son, wife Ginni Chatrath and daughter.

