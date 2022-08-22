Kapil Sharma Once Joked About Karan Johar’s Show Koffee With Karan During An Award Function

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been hitting the headlines lately for the seventh season of his controversial chat show Koffee With Karan. The show which started in 2004, has had a strong fan base over the period of its 18 years long run. While the show is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar and is very popular, you will be shocked to know that comedian Kapil Sharma once joked about KJo’s show at an award function.

During the 2017 Filmfare Awards, while Kapil Sharma was hosting the show, Karan Johar came and said, “Mein itni daer se wait kar raha tha ki tum mujhe bulaoge (I was waiting for you to call me on stage).”

Kapil replied, “Aap wait he toh nahi karte hain. Ek show khatam hota hai, dusre mein judge ban jate ho, woh khatam hota hai toh teesre mein judge bann jate ho (That’s the thing, you don’t wait at all. You judge so many shows).”

Joking about Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, he added, ” “Uper se coffee ki dukaan khol ke rakhi hai. Uper se time milta hai toh ek kaat film bana dete hain aur uss film ke sahare har ek award function mein ghus jaate hain. (On top of that you have a coffee shop. And if you get time from doing all these, you make one film and then become a part of all the award functions because of that).”

Meanwhile, Karan announced the seventh season of Koffee With Karan in May. With actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as guests, the first episode of the new season premiered on July 7, 2022. Ranveer and Alia are starring in Karan’s directorial Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani that will hit the theatres next year.

On Sunday, Kapil Sharma finally confirmed that the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show is coming back soon. The actor-comedian shared the happy news with his fans and followers on social media.

Kapil took to Instagram to share his new hair do and made announcement of the return of TKSS. In the photo, Kapil looked dashing in short spiky hairstyle. He also appeared to lose weight as he looked fitter than ever. Kapil’s jawline looked sharp in the picture and grabbed fans’ attention. Actor Parmeet Sethi commented, “Deadly look Kapil.” Singer Guru Randhawa dropped a series of red heart emojis. Actress Hina Khan dropped a fire emoji.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here