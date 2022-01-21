Kapil Sharma Opens Up About His Struggling Days in Mumbai

Kapil Sharma has established himself as a popular comic actor in Hindi television industry and whenever he is onscreen he almost overpowers everything. After the massive success of The Kapil Sharma Show, which airs on Sony TV, the actor’s special standup comedy show is going to be streamed on Netflix from January 28.

The show Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet will be a standup comedy on the life journey of the actor. Kapil will be seen cracking jokes on himself while sharing his memories and experience as an actor in the Hindi television industry and Bollywood.

Kapil has shared the official trailer of this upcoming project on Instagram. The comedian has captioned it saying “Have you seen this? Releasing on 28th January."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Ahead of the release of the show Kapil has shared some interesting anecdotes from his struggling days in Mumbai. Kapil has revealed that when he came to Mumbai with his friend they used to roam around Juhu beach looking for directors as they had nothing better to do in life.

He added that it is Mumbai that does it all. This city gave him a chance to stand on a stage and entertain people. Kapil recalled that he was new in Mumbai and was uncertain about his future. He would often roam around the crowded places in Mumbai with a dream to become rich and famous one day.

Kapil said that he did not have any plan to become a comedian. First he tried to join the Border Security Force and then for the Army. Kapil added that his father and uncle were in the police department. Kapil’s father knew many musicians and he introduced him to them. His father wanted him to do something big or creative in life, according to Kapil.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.