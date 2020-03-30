Kapil Sharma Opens Up About Spending Time with Daughter Anayra Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown

While the world is battling the deadly Coronavirus, the entertainment industry has taken a hit with multiple productions halted and postponed indefinitely. Many celebrities around the world have also self-isolated themselves amidst the situation. While many celebrities are sharing what they are doing to spend time during the quarantine period, fan favourite comedian and talk show Kapil Sharma said that for him it is not different ever since his newborn baby daughter was born.

"I have been home ever since my daughter was born in December. I would step out only to shoot for my show’s episodes. Now, of course, we aren’t shooting, so staying at home hasn’t really been all that different,” he told Hindustan Times.

He also said that he was glad to be spending time with wife Ginni and daughter Anayra adding that “time passes quickly when you have a child at home”.

Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chattarth welcomed baby girl Anayra on December 10, 2019. Kapil had taken to social media to share her first pictures and her name of December 15th.

Kapil also announced that he will be donating a sum of 50 lakh for the Prime Minister's relief fund to fight against Coronavirus. “I read that (Telugu stars) Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan had donated to the fund, so I felt I should do as well. I tweeted about it so that people come forward and do their bit. At this time, any sum is helpful. We can afford to stay at home without pay checks for months but there are so many daily wage earners who need our help right now. I am also helping the NGOs near my house who are helping the strays and needy people in the vicinity,” he said, urging people to donate as much as they could.

