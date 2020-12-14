Kapil Sharma Pokes Fun at Arshad Warsi, Asks Him How Did He Pay His EMIs

The cast of the film, Durgamati: The Myth were the latest guests on The Kapil Sharma Show. Arshad Warsi also visited the show, joined by Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Kapadia and Mahie Gill, to promote the film. The show host Kapil Sharma entertained the viewers as the cast enjoyed themselves with the jokes and leg-pulling.

In a promo from the upcoming episode, Kapil asks Arshad a hilarious question that got the actor stumped. He asked “Arshad bhai, the entire year went by in lockdown. There was no sequel to Golmaal this year, neither for Dhamaal. How did you pay you EMIs then?” The question left the entire star cast into splits, including Arshad who broke into a big laugh.

Kapil also flirted with Bhumi and Mahie. He teased Mahie, who is seen playing a CBI officer in the film, for her good looks. Karan was also at the receiving end of some leg-pulling comments by Kapil who asked him, “Which role did you play?”

Sony TV official Twitter handle posted a promo clip and captioned it, “Kijiye bollywood ke superstars Bhoomi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill aur Karan Kapadia se baatein mazedaar aur banaiye apna weekend shandaar. Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow iss Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje. @ArshadWarsi @bhumipednekar @KapadiaKaran@MahieG.”

Durgamati premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Bhumi essays the role of a government official who is a former close aide to Arshad’s character of a righteous politician. The actress’s character gets locked up in a haunted bunkhouse and gets possessed by an angry woman’s spirit.

Arshad is gearing up for in Bachchan Pandey, which will mark his first collaboration with Akshay Kumar. Arshad also features in a crime thriller web series titled Asur. Based on American show plot True Detective, the series is set in the city of Varanasi. Arshad made his web debut on Voot with Barun Sobti, who is also part of the series which revolves around serial killings.