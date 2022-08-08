Kapil Sharma Poses With Fan Who Surprises Him With His Sketch During Toronto Tour, See Pics

Kapil Sharma is all set to resume his comedy chat show The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS), in September this year. For those who don’t know, the comedian recently took a break from the show as he and his team went on a world tour for their live gigs. Kapil Sharma, who is currently in Toronto, Canada, where he started his live show, was left surprised after he received a heartwarming gift from a fan.

A fan named Palak Bhambri reportedly waited for several hours to meet Kapil. She gifted him a sketch of the comedian and shared photos on her social media with the comedian. In the photos, Kapil, who was dressed in a casual outfit, smiled for the cameras with his fan.

Sharing the pictures online, Palak wrote, “Look how cute I’m looking.. And obviously @kapilsharma too”. The actor even reacted to the post and reshared it on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Thank you,” with a red heart emoji.

Check the photos here:

Kapil will now head to Australia with his The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) team for another round of gigs.

Earlier, Pinkvilla’s source told the development that TKSS would premiere in September. The source also mentioned that show will replace the ongoing stand-up comedy show India’s Laughter Champion judged by Shekhar Suman and Archana Puran Singh.

In the latest post on Instagram, Kapil shared a post for a casting call as the show is adding fresh faces. Their public post on social media made many fans demand to bring Sunil Grover back to the show. One of the users commented on the post, “Please bring Sunil Grover back!” While another fan asked, Will Mashoor Gulati, be back?”

However, for the upcoming season of the TKSS, the cast remains the same, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, and Sumona Chakravarti. Archana Puran Singh will grace the special judge’s chair.

