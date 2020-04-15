Kapil Sharma Posing with Ibrahim Ali Khan in This Rare Throwback Pic is a Treat for Fans

A rare throwback picture of Kapil Sharma posing with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan has surfaced on the Internet. The picture, which is now making the rounds on social media, seems to be taken during a shoot of Comedy Nights With Kapil, which ran on television from 2013 to 2016.

In the picture, a young Ibrahim is seen posing alongside a friend in a blue T-shirt with a goofy expression while the comedian-actor takes a selfie.

Ibrahim is a fan favourite and every time the star kid shares a picture of himself, it goes viral on the Internet. Recently, his sibling, actress Sara Ali Khan had shared a fun video of them goofing around as they play the 'knock-knock' joke.

In the video, Sara says, “Knock knock,” to this, Ibrahim responds by asking, “Who’s there?” “Annie,” Sara replies. “Annie who?” Ibrahim quips. “Annie-thing you do I can do better than you,” says Sara as she burst out in laughs.

Ibrahim too cannot hold his laughter and does a facepalm.

Meanwhile, fans will have to wait a little longer for the fresh episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show as the shooting of the show have been delayed due to the national lockdown, which has been extended till May 3.

Follow @News18Movies for more