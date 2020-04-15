MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kapil Sharma Posing with Ibrahim Ali Khan in This Rare Throwback Pic is a Treat for Fans

Kapil Sharma Posing with Ibrahim Ali Khan in This Rare Throwback Pic is a Treat for Fans

A rare throwback picture of comedian-actor Kapil Sharma posing with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim on the sets of 'Comedy Night With Kapil' has been shared on the internet.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 10:02 AM IST
Share this:

A rare throwback picture of Kapil Sharma posing with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan has surfaced on the Internet. The picture, which is now making the rounds on social media, seems to be taken during a shoot of Comedy Nights With Kapil, which ran on television from 2013 to 2016.

In the picture, a young Ibrahim is seen posing alongside a friend in a blue T-shirt with a goofy expression while the comedian-actor takes a selfie.

Ibrahim is a fan favourite and every time the star kid shares a picture of himself, it goes viral on the Internet. Recently, his sibling, actress Sara Ali Khan had shared a fun video of them goofing around as they play the 'knock-knock' joke.

In the video, Sara says, “Knock knock,” to this, Ibrahim responds by asking, “Who’s there?” “Annie,” Sara replies. “Annie who?” Ibrahim quips. “Annie-thing you do I can do better than you,” says Sara as she burst out in laughs.

Ibrahim too cannot hold his laughter and does a facepalm.

Meanwhile, fans will have to wait a little longer for the fresh episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show as the shooting of the show have been delayed due to the national lockdown, which has been extended till May 3.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    9,756

    +484*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,439

    +624*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,305

    +116*  

  • Total DEATHS

    377

    +24*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,388,714

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,000,065

    +2,205

  • Cured/Discharged

    484,253

     

  • Total DEATHS

    126,754

    +155
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres