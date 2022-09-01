Kapil Sharma Posts 'Free Foot Massage' Video with Krushna Abhishek, Puts Rift Rumours to Rest; Watch

Comedian-actor-host Kapil Sharma is all set to return to the television screens with The Kapil Sharma Show on September 10. Amid all the rumours about Krushna Abhishek not being a part of the show ‘due to agreement issues. Kapil has shared a post that has put all speculation to rest. He took to Instagram to share a video of himself, Krushna, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur enjoying “mufat ki massage” at an airport and cracked the internet up.

Proving all is well between Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek, the latter can be seen jetting off with the group for Kapil Sharma Live Shows in Australia’s Sydney and Melbourne on September 3 and 4, respectively. In the reel posted on Instagram by Kapil, sporting a brown casual ensemble, Krushna can be seen asking the masseuse about the charges of the massage. The masseuse informs him that the first 15 minutes are free and after that, he will be charged for the service. after hearing that they have been taking the massage service for the last 15 minutes, Krushna and Kapil jump off their chair and start laughing.

Check the post here –

Fans dropped laughter emojis and posted comments like – “I hope the whole team comes together back again in India and “so funny sir” and “bring back Krushna please.” A few of the fans were left wondering if this video was a hint of Krushna coming back to the show.

Reportedly, when Krushna was asked about the reports of his rumoured rift with Kapil due to agreement issues, he stated that everything is fine between them. He told the media personnel, “I love him and he loves me too. The Kapil Sharma Show is my show too, and I will be back soon.”

Check out his statement here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Krushna too shared a photo with Kapil, Rajiv, and Kiku from the airport and wrote in the caption, “Nikal padi sawari Australia ke liye guys. Coming to entertain you” and he tagged them in the post. The men posed candidly for the photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krushna Abhishek (@krushna30)

Recently, Sony released a clip to introduce new actors and characters of – The Kapil Sharma Show – season 3. The new season will feature the regular ones Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Kapil Sharma, and the new entry Srishty Rode.The laughter-riot show will begin on September 10, 2022, and will air on Sony TV every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm.

