Kapil Sharma Pouts With Daughter Anayra; Bharti Singh, Bipasha Basu React

Comedian Kapil Sharma happens to be a doting father who tries to match up to his daughter’s cuteness. This is quite evident with the latest Instagram post shared by the host of The Kapil Sharma Show. On Thursday, Kapil brightened up our Instagram feed with a cute selfie with his daughter Anayra. The 40-year-old comedian held his daughter in his arms as the duo posed with a cute pout for the camera. Anayra’s pouting game was certainly on fleek as her father tried to imitate her. The father of two was standing in a grey shirt, a white cap, headphones and a pair of glasses as he pouted alongside Anayra. But in this comparison, Anayra certainly won our hearts with her cuteness.

In another photo, the father and the daughter share a sweet smile in the selfie. Kapil just could not get over the adorable snapshots as he captioned the post, “The cutest pout I have ever seen.” It seems Kapil’s fans and colleagues from the showbiz industry certainly agree with him. Actress Bipasha Basu reacted to the post with a red heart-eyed emoticon. Kapil’s colleagues from his weekly comedy show Chandan Prabhakar and Bharti Singh also dropped red-heart emoticons in the comments section. Jewellery designer and daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a compliment for Anayra, “So cute.”

It seems that Kapil’s pictures were so effective that fashion and celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani invited him for a fun family photoshoot. Daboo commented on Kapil’s latest post, “Let’s shoot together. Will plan something epic and get the kids too. Will do some adorable pictures.”

Earlier this month, Kapil had also shared pictures for the first birthday celebrations of his son Trishaan. To mark the occasion, Kapil and his wife Ginny Chatrat organised a fun photoshoot for Trishaan who dressed up in fun costumes from beach wear, to all denims.

