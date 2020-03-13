Kapil Sharma Pulls Akshay Kumar's Leg, Blames Him for Snatching His Role in Ad Film

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is one of the most hard-working stars in the industry today and there is no denying about this fact. His hard-working streak is worth praising. However, comedian Kapil Sharma did not leave a chance to pull Akshay’s leg for this.

In a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, team Sooryavanshi graced the stage to promote the movie. The first among the guests were director Rohit Shetty and Akshay. Kapil candidly asks the director about the need to make Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, the sequel of Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham and Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba.

To this, Rohit says that the answer lies in the movie. Kapil pulls another joke on this, saying that people are gossiping about Akshay charging the amount that Ajay and Ranveer together earned in the two films. The Golmaal director defends him, saying that the Good Newwz star works really hard to earn the money.

Kapil then says, “8 film alag se, aur bhi mere jaisa koi chota mota ad film bhi kar raha hota uski advertisement bhi cheen lete hain. (After eight films in a year, he even snatches ads from people like me.)

He continues to narrate an incident when he expected a previous client to call him for the next shoot. However, it was Akshay, who was roped in his place.

Sooryavanshi was earlier set to release on March 24. However, the makers have decided to defer the release indefinitely in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

