Kapil Sharma Puts Feud Rumours To Rest With This Heartfelt Post For Sunil Grover and Bharat Team

After their highly publicized on-air fallout in 2016, it appears like Kapil Sharma is continuously making efforts to mend his their relations with fellow comedian and actor Sunil Grover. Earlier on the release of Sunil's Pataakha, Kapil took to Twitter and sent his regards to the actor and his team. And now, as Bharat hits the theaters, Kapil shared his best wishes for Sunil and the team of Bharat including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and director Ali Abbas Zafar.

He wrote, "#Bharat is releasing worldwide today .. my best wishes to @BeingSalmanKhan bhai #katrinakaif @WhoSunilGrover paji @aliabbaszafar n the entire team of Bharat go n watch with ur family." (sic)

#Bharat is releasing worldwide today .. my best wishes to @BeingSalmanKhan bhai #katrinakaif @WhoSunilGrover paji @aliabbaszafar n the entire team of Bharat go n watch with ur family — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) June 5, 2019

Of late, there have been rumours that Salman, who is producing Kapil’s comedy TV gig, has been trying to mediate a patch-up between the former co-performers. Reports claimed that Khan approached Grover to be a part of his former collaborator Kapil Sharma’s show.

Clarifying the same, Sunil said that his Bharat co-star did try to convince him to return to the show but it was merely a suggestion.

Earlier, when asked if he is ready to work with Kapil again, he said, “Time will tell, God will tell. Right now I am concentrating on my show and hope I am able to bring a smile on everyone’s faces.”

Having done quite a few comedy shows on the small screen and winning over the audience with characters like Guthhi, Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi, Grover was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha with Sanya Malhotra and debutante Radhika Madan.

