Kapil Sharma Quizzes Govinda on Wife Sunita Ahuja's Lipstick Shade, Latter Says 'Choom Ke Dekh Le'

The latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show saw Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja shake a leg with the team, share funny anecdotes and give a laughter dose to the audience. They were also joined by their children, daughter Tina and son Yashvardhan, whose presence was a surprise to the actor. The couple maintained a flirtatious mood right from the beginning, and also put on some PDA for the audience.

Kapil quizzed Govinda on his wife to see how much attention he pays to her. He asked her several questions, including what is the colour of Sunita’s footwear and what shade of lipstick she is wearing. The latter had a hilarious reply to Kapil’s questions. When Govinda’s answer was wrong, calling the shade of her lipstick red instead of nude, his wife said, “Laal hi hai? Aaja choom ke dekh le, beta (Is it red? Kiss me and find out)". She also said that although Govinda couldn’t answer the questions on her, she can even tell Kapil what the colour of Govinda’s underwear is. Their banter left both the team and the audiences in splits.

Govinda, too, had a cheeky response to this. When Archana Puran Singh said he will not be able to differentiate between lipstick shades, the actor, being the witty person he is, said, “Maine usme kabhi pada bhi nahi hai, mujhe iske honth se matlab hai (I never got into all that, I only care about her lips)."

Govinda also talked about his 1993 film Aankhen, where a monkey stole the show from actor Chunkey Pandey and him. When Kapil jokingly asked whether the monkey had to share a room with Pandey, Govinda answered, “Chunkey Pandey would not even touch the monkey, let alone share a room with him." He also talked about how much liquor the monkey used to drink.

The episode ended on a high note with Govinda recreating some of his famous dance steps.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here