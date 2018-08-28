Kapil Sharma's Raksha Bandhan Pics Go Viral, And Now Fans Can't Stop Talking About His Comeback

The gallery has just been updated with latest pics Of Kapil Sharma 😍@KapilSharmaK9 just made our day with this pictures❤😍#KapilSharma pic.twitter.com/DSs2whiZAy — Kapil Universe (@KapilUniverse) August 27, 2018

Kapil Sharma, who is known for his excellent comic timing on reality shows like The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights with Kapil, had engaged in a war of words with Sunil Grover on Twitter earlier this year that caught him in an infamous turn of events. He also featured in films, but then returned to television with his new show Family Time With Kapil Sharma, which didn't get the expected response. The show went off on a break after only two episodes.Though the comedian came back on Twitter after a couple of months, his latest picture shared by a fan club has got his followers worried about his health. In the photos, posted by a fan club on Twitter, Kapil is seen wearing a grey T-shirt and a white cap, posing with his family members. Soon after the photos went viral, Kapil's fans started commenting that how much they missed him on TV. The fans also wished the comedian good health.Two months ago, when the actor-comedian returned to Twitter, he had said he was trying to change his lifestyle and would come back with a new show soon. He had also shared that he had gained weight, but would work hard to get back into shape.In April, Kapil made headlines drawing bad press when an audio call in which he was heard hurling abuses at a journalist, was made public. Many of his fans were shocked to see this side of their favourite star.