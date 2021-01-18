Kapil Sharma Ran off During His Marriage Ceremony and the Reason Will Amuse You

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has revealed in the latest episode of his popular celebrity chat show The Kapil Sharma Show that he ran away from his own marriage ceremony with Ginni Chatrath. He also gave a reason for the same. The couple tied the knot on December 12, 2018 in Jalandhar, Punjab. They have also been blessed with a baby girl, named Anayra.

On TKSS's latest episode, actors and politicians Raj Babbar and Jaya Prada appeared to promote their upcoming film. During one of the segments, Kapil asked Raj a question which was, "We have heard that you check the stage personally in a rally before making a speech. Is it true?"

Raj responded in a yes and explained, "When I joined politics, many fans used to come to our rallies. We cannot push them away and some of them even used to jump directly on stage and there used to be a huge crowd. The stage could not handle overcrowding and it broke down. Fearing that, yes, I started checking the stage before entering a rally."

Kapil added to this, "I can relate to this. This happened in my own marriage. Many people crowded the stage and I ran away to my room and did not come out."

In fact, owing to his huge popularity, Kapil had also decided to live stream his wedding on his YouTube channel Kapil Sharma K9.