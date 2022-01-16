Kapil Sharma Recalls Interrupting Jaspinder Narula's Live Performance by Hugging Her; Watch Video

On Saturday, comedian Kapil Sharma welcomed singer Jaspinder Narula to his show, The Kapil Sharma Show, for a Lohri-themed episode. He recalled the time he walked on stage during one of her performances and gave her a hug, surprising everyone around them. Kapil described himself as a ‘fan’ of Jaspinder in a teaser shared on YouTube by Sony Entertainment Television and said their first ‘official’ meeting took place on stage.

Kapil fondly remembers and says, “Didi CRPF ke show mein gaa rahi thi, main bhi gaya, mere se ruka nahi gaya, main inke chalte show mein chadh gaya I couldn’t stop myself and wrecked her live performance)."

To the surprise of those around them, Kapil said he greeted Jaspinder with a big hug. “Peeche log keh rahe hai, yeh kya ho raha hai, yeh Bharat Milap (Those behind us must have been wondering what was going on, this Bharat Milap)," he remarked.

After entering the stage, Jaspinder addressed her fans, friends, and relatives, saying that she had ‘finally’ appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil made fun of her absence from the show and joked,“Aap mere dono vaccination lagne ka wait toh nahi kar rahi thi (Were you waiting for me to get both shots of my Covid-19 vaccine)?”

The Kapil Sharma Show featured actor Divya Dutta and singer Jasbir Jassi on Saturday’s episode. On Sunday, Kapil will host actor Raveena Tandon and choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan on his show.

Meanwhile, Kapil is preparing for the release of his Netflix stand-up special, I’m Not Done Yet. On the show, he will discuss a wide range of subjects, including his drunken tweets and his marriage to Ginni Chatrath. It will be released on January 28th.

