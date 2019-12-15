Ajay Devgn arrived on The Kapil Sharma Show for shooting a special episode in the lead up to his film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's release on January 10. The film is already embroiled in a controversy, but Ajay had a fun time with show host Kapil Sharma, as a video posted by the latter on Instagram will suggest.

Meanwhile, Ajay's 100th film Tanhaji has landed in legal trouble as a plea has been filed against the film in Delhi High Court, claiming it "deliberately conceals" his true lineage.

The plea by Akhil Bhartiya Kshtriya Koli Rajput Sangh, a society, has alleged that the makers of the film are incorrectly showing Tanhaji as belonging to the Maratha community when he in fact was a Kshatriya Mahadeo Koli.

Tanhaji Malusare, also known as 'Simha' (lion) was a warrior and military leader in the army of Shivaji.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stars Ajay, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Jagapathi Babu and Sharad Kelkar in lead roles. It has been directed by Om Raut and produced by Ajay, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

When Ajay arrived on the sets, Kapil and him decided to shoot a BTS moment which shows the comedian promoting Tanhaji as he asks fans to go and watch the film. Ajay comes in later and gives some money to Kapil and goes off-camera. Kapil is standing, giving a reaction. Sharing the video, Kapil joked in the caption, "#corruption is everywhere."

