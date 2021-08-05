Kapil Sharma Asks Fan to Wear Mask, Refuses to Take Picture with Him

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma refused to take a picture with a fan who was not wearing his mask. Kapil was walking towards his car when he was approached by a fan for a picture, but the comedian refused and entered his car. He also advised the fan to wear a mask and told him that the pandemic isn’t over.

The video is shared by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle. “#kapilsharma alerts fan to wear mask. Cannot take it lightly we not done bro. We still on alert 😷," the caption read.

Meanwhile, Kapil is returning with The Kapil Sharma Show along with his entire team after a short break. The show will go on air from August 21. The comedian recently shared a promo video on his social media account announcing the season 3 of the show. Kapil and the entire team can be seen having fun in their unique way in the video.

The first guest of the show has also been revealed. Akshay will come with the team of his film Bell Bottom. It goes without saying that the combination of The Kapil Sharma Show and Akshay Kumar itself means double the entertainment.

