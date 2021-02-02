Kapil Sharma Reminds Guru Randhawa About His Recent Brush with Cops, Singer Left Speechless

The Kapil Sharma Show recently hosted actress Sanjana Sanghi and singer Guru Randhawa for a candid interaction. They came to promote their song Mehendi Wale Haath.

During the interaction, Kapil recalled Guru's brush with the cops at a hotel recently where he was found violating Covid protocols. In a new promo video for The Kapil Sharma Show, the host seemingly touched upon the incident, when he said, "Aaj kal toh aapko gareeb waali party achi lagti hai kyunki Badshah ki party aapko badi bhaari padi thi (I've heard that you prefer smaller parties these days because the Badshah party cost you dearly)."

Guru feigned embarrassment and shielded his face behind his hands, as he laughed along with Kapil.

The raid that Kapil mentions in jest happened on December 22, at a pub, which is reportedly co-owned by Badshah. DNA reported that Badshah was also present at the party, but according to police sources, escaped through the back door. Besides Guru, cricketer Suresh Raina and designer Sussanne Khan were among the 34 persons held by the police.

Guru's team had penned an apology note on social media regarding the incident. "Guru Randhawa, who had stepped out for dinner with close friends before returning back to Delhi the same morning, deeply regrets the unintentional incident that occurred last night. Unfortunately, he was not aware of local authorities' decision of night curfew but instantly conformed to all rules laid out by the government officials," read a statement issued on behalf of the singer by his management team.