Kapil Sharma Reveals He Was 'Drunk' When He Asked Ginni Chatrath, 'Do You Love Me?'

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has spilled beans over his love story with his wife Ginni Chatrath on his Netflix stand-up special, I am Not Done Yet. In a new promo shared on Monday, Kapil thanked a brand of alcohol for giving him the courage to propose marriage to Ginni over a phone call.

In a one-minute-long video, Kapil revealed that he mustered up the courage to ask Ginni if she loved her after drinking alcohol. Calling Ginni his “favourite among all the actresses,” the comedian said, “I used to assign a lot of work to her. She used to call me and report what happened and how much they had rehearsed today.

Later, he added that one day she called him when he was drunk. “As soon as I picked up, I asked her, ‘Do you love me?’ She was taken aback and like, ‘What?’ She wondered, ‘how did this man get the courage to ask?’ Thank god that I didn’t have toddy that day else the question would have been something else. I’d probably have asked her, ‘Ginni, does you father need a driver?” Kapil joked.

He then addressed Ginni, who was seated in the crowd with Bharti Singh by her side, and asked, “What made you love a scooter owner?" To which, Ginni hilariously replied, “Well, I thought that everyone falls for a rich man. Let me do some charity for this poor guy." Bharti cracked up immediately while Kapil stood on the stage speechless.

