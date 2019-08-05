Kapil Sharma Reveals His First Paycheck Was for Rs 1500 At a Printing Mill

TV industry was taken by a storm when comedian Kapil Sharma first appeared on the reality television show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007. Since then, life for Kapil has come a long way and he has now done a couple of Bollywood films and currently hosts celebrities from the entertainment world in his weekly show on Sony TV--The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil is also the voice cast of the Hindi dubbed version of The Angry Birds Movie 2 and recently got candid about life before he became one of the most popular Indian television personality.

During one of the episodes of his show, Kapil revealed that his that his first-ever salary was Rs 1500. The episode saw the special appearances by Sonakshi Sinha and rapper Badshah, who had come for the promotions of their recently released film Khandaani Shafakhana. It is with them that Kapil shared the story of getting paid Rs 1500 for his first job, which was at a printing mill.

Kapil shared that during that time, he wasn't doing shows, but was working in a printing mill. Soon after, special judge on The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana Puran Singh teased Kapil and said he's now printing notes, while suggesting Kapil is one of the highest-paid television actors.

Amidst the conversation, rapper Badshah also opened up about his salary and revealed he had earned Rs 300 for his first-ever rap (via).

Kapil is the only TV celeb to have appeared on the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list continuously for four years. The Angry Birds Movie 2 releases on 23 August 2019.

