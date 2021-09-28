Kapil Sharma Reveals How He Bagged The Offer for his Own Show in 2013

The Kapil Sharma Show returned last month in its latest version after a short break following the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. The comedy chat show has made Kapil Sharma one of the top and highest paid comedians in the country. The show launched in 2013 has already aired more than 500 episodes. The Kapil Sharma Show is also one of the few major celebrity talk shows in India. The 40-year-old comedian later got film offers due to the success of the show.

Everyone knows how Kapil touched greater heights after the show, but the comedian-actor recently revealed how he landed his own show eight years ago. During a chat with radio station Fever FM, the 40-year-old said he was initially approached for co-hosting dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with Maniesh Paul on Colors TV and he later pitched the idea for a chat show.

Kapil also revealed that he was asked to lose weight by a production executive. But later Kapil was told he can manage without losing weight as his USP was comedy.

When Kapil was discussing hosting the dance reality show with the TV channel, he asked them if they would be interested in making a comedy show. “They told me to make a pitch but I asked them for two days’ time as I had no ideas or concept. I went back home and thought about things that I can actually do well… I enjoyed doing standup, sketch comedy, costume comedy," he said to the radio station.

Kapil further said that he decided to merge all the elements into one and pitched the show to the network which then asked about the runtime. The comedian recalled that the network wanted an episode to be no longer than 70 minutes. He said he still had five extra minutes after standup, gags, celebrity interviews and skits.

Kapil, however, realised at the time of shoot that the show stretched for 120 minutes, saying it was difficult to keep a track of time while chatting with celebrities. The famous stand-up comedian also said that initially only 25 episodes were planned, adding that the show completed 500 episodes in the current season.

