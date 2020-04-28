Kapil Sharma Reveals Late Pakistani Comedian Amanullah Khan is His Inspiration

Comedian Kapil Sharma on Monday revealed that late Pakistani comedian Amanullah Khan has been his inspiration. Kapil opened up about the same during an interactive session on the microblogging site Twitter.

While he was responding to his fans, one of them asked, "@KapilSharmaK9 Sir ur inspiration in the world of Comedy? paaji love from Pakistan. #Askkapil”.

Responding to the question, the comedian wrote, “There r so many .. Amanulla khan sahib from pakistan specially love n best wishes(sic)”.

Known as the king of stand up comedy, Amanullah Khan passed away in Lahore due to kidney failure last month.

Expressing his condolences over the sad demise, Kapil had penned a note. "He was not only a great artist.. he was a legend. a man with a big heart who gave the opportunity to many artists to fulfill their dreams. nobody can fill ur place ever khan sahib. we will miss u. may ur soul Rest In Peace #amanullahkhan #RIPAmanUllah,” read the tweet.

The comedian also addressed other questions ranging from his personal life, professional life and fitness routine as a part of the #AskKapil series.

