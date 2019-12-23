Jharkhand result tally
Kapil Sharma Reveals Why Rapper Badshah Refuses to Lose Weight
Kapil Sharma’s popular show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' celebrated it’s 100 episodes anniversary recently. During runtime, Kapil joked about why Badshah refuses to lose weight. Read below for details.
Badshah, Kapil Sharma (R)
Kapil Sharma’s popular TV show The Kapil Sharma Show celebrated it’s 100th episode, recently. On the happy occasion, the show was graced by musicians Badshah , Hardy Sandhu, Tanishk Bagchi, Asees Kaur and DJ Chetas.
Read: School Kids Enjoy Dancing with Shah Rukh Khan at AbRam’s Annual Day Function
As usual, host Kapil will be seen indulging in a friendly banter with his guests. Talking to Archana Puran Singh, he revealed his own interesting reason behind rapper-singer Badshah choosing to remain overweight. He says, "Badshah does not loose weight on purpose because of an ongoing trend where movies have 7-8 composers. So, if a cover of the album is made, he will be the most visible on the picture.”
To this, Kapil added, “Tanishk was complaining, my Bagchi gets hidden behind him.” This send the artists as well the audience into a fit of laughter.
The show is currently running in its second season. It was originally broadcast on December 29, 2018. The stand-up comedy show revolves around a team of comedians enacting a sketch as different characters in the first half of the episode, which is followed by celebrity interviews and fan interaction in the second. The theme of the show is largely similar to Kapil's previous show-- Comedy Nights With Kapil. Recently, Kapil was also snapped with Sunil Grover at Sohail Khan's birthday bash, where they posed for the paps, giving rise to the speculations that the enmity have finally ended between the two.
Read: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover Posed Together with Salman Khan and Fans Cannot Keep Calm
View this post on Instagram
#Brothers night #happybirthday @sohailkhanofficial bhai ❤️ @beingsalmankhan @whosunilgrover #celebrations #bday
A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) on
Follow @News18Movies for more
