Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kapil Sharma Reveals Why Rapper Badshah Refuses to Lose Weight

Kapil Sharma’s popular show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' celebrated it’s 100 episodes anniversary recently. During runtime, Kapil joked about why Badshah refuses to lose weight. Read below for details.

News18.com

Updated:December 23, 2019, 12:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kapil Sharma Reveals Why Rapper Badshah Refuses to Lose Weight
Badshah, Kapil Sharma (R)

Kapil Sharma’s popular TV show The Kapil Sharma Show celebrated it’s 100th episode, recently. On the happy occasion, the show was graced by musicians Badshah , Hardy Sandhu, Tanishk Bagchi, Asees Kaur and DJ Chetas.

Read: School Kids Enjoy Dancing with Shah Rukh Khan at AbRam’s Annual Day Function

As usual, host Kapil will be seen indulging in a friendly banter with his guests. Talking to Archana Puran Singh, he revealed his own interesting reason behind rapper-singer Badshah choosing to remain overweight. He says, "Badshah does not loose weight on purpose because of an ongoing trend where movies have 7-8 composers. So, if a cover of the album is made, he will be the most visible on the picture.”

To this, Kapil added, “Tanishk was complaining, my Bagchi gets hidden behind him.” This send the artists as well the audience into a fit of laughter.

The show is currently running in its second season. It was originally broadcast on December 29, 2018. The stand-up comedy show revolves around a team of comedians enacting a sketch as different characters in the first half of the episode, which is followed by celebrity interviews and fan interaction in the second. The theme of the show is largely similar to Kapil's previous show-- Comedy Nights With Kapil. Recently, Kapil was also snapped with Sunil Grover at Sohail Khan's birthday bash, where they posed for the paps, giving rise to the speculations that the enmity have finally ended between the two.

Read: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover Posed Together with Salman Khan and Fans Cannot Keep Calm

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

 

#Brothers night #happybirthday @sohailkhanofficial bhai ❤️ @beingsalmankhan @whosunilgrover #celebrations #bday

 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) on

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram