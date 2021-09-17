Kapil Sharma, Saif Ali Khan Tease Yami Gautam About Her 'Honeymoon' Statement

The cast of “Bhoot Police" — Yami Gautam, Saif Ali Khan, and Jacqueline Fernandez — appeared on “The Kapil Sharma Show" recently to promote their comedy horror movie.

A promo of the episode has been recently shared by the makers of the show on Sony TV’s Instagram handle. In the promo, Kapil is seen asking Yami about an interview wherein she stated that she and her husband Aditya Dhar wanted to take their family on the honeymoon.

The caption of the promo read, “#TheKapilSharmaShow #BhootPolice ki team ke saath honge @kapilsharma ke thahaake, Sapna ke chutkule aur Damodar ji ke lateefe! Dekhiye#TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par!

Joking about Yami’s statement, Kapil said, “Aapko kisi ne bataya nahi family le ke nahi jaate vaha pe ja ke banate hai.” In response to that, the actress said, “Humm dono ki shart thi ki sab sath mein jaayenge.” Saif is also seen teasing Yami for the same.

The horror-comedy, “Bhoot Police", is currently streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.

The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri and also features Jaaved Jaafri in the role of a police inspector. Jamie Lever is also starring in a pivotal role. The movie is directed by Pawan Kripalani.

Yami Gautam surprised her fans by tying the knot with director Aditya Dhar on June 4 this year. The actor shared the photo of herself as a bride and Aditya Dhar dressed as a groom on Instagram. Yami Gautam’s wedding was kept very private. Only her family members and few special friends were invited.

