Kapil Sharma Says Archana Puran Singh Not Part of His US Tour; She Says 'Mein Khud Ke Paise...'

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular comedy shows on Indian television. Kapil Sharma never fails to impress the audience with his hilarious jokes. He also doesn’t leave a chance to pull the legs of his team and the guests. Archana Puran Singh, who appears as a special guest on the show every week is not going on the US tour with the Kapil Sharma Team. Just like Kapil, we all have the curiosity to know the reason and it is finally out.

In the latest episode of the comedy show, Guru Randhawa, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Honey Singh appeared as guests to promote their new song Designer. During the episode, Kapil asked Archana why she is not going on the US tour with them. Giving a strong comeback, Archana said, “Mein khud ke paise ki ticket le kar jaati hun. Mein producer ke kharche par ya sponsor ke kharche par mujhe jaane ki zarurat nahi hai. (I travel on my own expenses. I don’t need to travel on producer or sponsor’s money)

After the witty reply, the audience and guests hooted leaving Kapil Sharma speechless. However, as always, Kapil also had his reply ready and he said, “Toh yeh show mei khud ke paise laga ke baithi ho aap? (Are you sitting here with your own money?)”. Archana again gave it back stronger and said that she first earns from the show and then, spends it on travelling.

Kapil was also not spared during the episode. Guru revealed that she has adopted the payment method from Kapil Sharma. Now, he doesn’t work for any brand unless the money gets credited to his account. He even said that for his latest collaboration, he used Kapil’s manager to talk to the team. While Kapil was shocked to see such rumours spreading in the industry about him, everyone enjoyed a great laugh on the beans spilt.

Meanwhile, Guru, Honey and Divya have set the internet on fire with their latest song, ‘Designer’. The song was launched last week and is getting a tremendous response from the viewers. It has garnered more than 5 crore views on YouTube.

