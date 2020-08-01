Kapil Sharma Says Comedy Show Episode Featuring Sonu Sood is a Tribute with a Dose of Laughter

Kapil Sharma has resumed shooting for his comedy show after four months, and the first episode has Sonu Sood as the star guest. The actor will be seen talking about his relief efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, which included helping migrants get home and arranging food for the needy.

"The episode with Sonu paaji was different from other shoots as it's more like our tribute to him and with a dose of laughter. There is also an emotional live video chat with some of the migrants he helped," Kapil told Mumbai Mirror.

Sonu was accompanied by his entire team working with him on-ground for the shoot.

Kapil and his team started shooting for the show with all necessary precautions mid-July. "Taking all precautions. #Staysafe #Staysanitised," Kapil had shared alongwith a video from the sets.

The show has also stopped including live audience for its shoot. Instead, Kapil had invited people on social media to put in requests to be a part of the audience virtually during the show. He shared that the video chats will be a regular part of the show now, since they cannot have live audiences in the studio.

They have shot a special episode with the families of all the comic artistes on the show. "Films are not releasing theatrically now, so actors won't come often. But, we have done an episode with Archanaji Puran Singh's husband, Parmeet Sethi, Kiku Sharda's wife Priyanka and Krushna Abhishek's wife, Kashmira," Kapil said.